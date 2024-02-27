73.8 F
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
City of Clarksville to hold Arbor Day tree seedling giveaway Friday, March 1st, at Liberty Park

Left to right at last year's tree seedling giveaway are: Horticulturalist Karla Gargus from the University of Tennessee Extension Service, Clarksville City Forester Kathrine Killebrew, and Montgomery County Master Gardener Betty Cole.
City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – City of Clarksville residents will be able to receive up to five free tree seedlings per person on Friday, March 1st, 2024, at this year’s Arbor Day Celebration at Liberty Park.

The event is hosted by The Clarksville Tree Board and the City’s Building & Facilities Maintenance Department, Forestry Division. 

The Arbor Day celebration is a drive-thru-only event and will be at the pavilion nearest the Liberty Park playground.

Clarksville Master Gardeners and other volunteers will assist in handing out approximately 3,550 seedlings.

“Clarksville residents have a great opportunity through this event to set an example for all communities nationwide,” said Clarksville City Forester Kathrine Killebrew.

“Trees beautify our surroundings while providing clean air and helping to curb climate change. I encourage all of our citizens to join us in cultivating a greener, more beautiful Clarksville with tree planting,” Killebrew said.

Species available are: 

  • Sweet Pecan

  • Bald Cypress

  • Persimmon

  • White Oak 

  • Black Walnut

  • Virginia Pine

  • Shumard Oak

  • Overcup Oak 

  • White Dogwood 

Clarksville’s March 1st Arbor Day celebration runs from 8:00am until 12:00pm noon. Seedlings will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone. 

Guests are asked to stay in their vehicles during the drive-thru giveaway. Volunteers will provide a color-coded form that can be used to select up to five species of trees. 

In 2023, The Arbor Day Foundation recognized Clarksville as Tree City USA for the 34th year in a row. This designation recognizes communities committed to the mission of growth through effective tree-care programs.

