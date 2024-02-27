Tennessee Titans hire Dennard Wilson, Nick Holz

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan quickly assembled the 2024 coaching staff once hired. The first hires announced were Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator and Nick Holz as offensive coordinator.

Wilson’s NFL resume is comprised of 12 years of coaching experience, including nine seasons coaching defensive backs. In 2023, he was the defensive backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens, a team that ranked first in points allowed (16.5 per game), sixth in pass defense (191.9 yards per game) and third in interceptions (18).

Under Wilson’s watch, safety Kyle Hamilton earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Wilson, who played cornerback and safety at the University of Maryland, went to Baltimore following two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, first as defensive backs coach (2021) and then as defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs (2022). In 2022, the Eagles ranked first in the NFL in pass defense (179.8 yards per game) en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Holz (pronounced “HOLTS”), arrives with 16 years of coaching experience and 11 years of NFL employment. The former University of Colorado wide receiver spent the 2023 campaign as the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Working in an offense that featured quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Holz helped the unit rank ninth in passing (242.7 yards per game).

Before his stint in Jacksonville, Holz was the offensive coordinator for UNLV in 2022, which followed 10 campaigns with the Raiders (2012–2021). In Oakland/Las Vegas, he served in a variety of roles on offense, mostly focused on wide receivers.