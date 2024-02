Edinburg, TX – This weekend’s baseball series between Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) has been changed to a three-game series after being previously set for four games.

The updated schedule sees the Governors and Vaqueros open the series with a Friday 6:30pm game at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. APSU and UTRGV then play on Saturday at 6:30pm before concluding the series with a Sunday noon matchup.