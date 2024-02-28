Austin Peay State University Softball’s Governors Classic begins Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will host Big 12 Conference member Kansas in a Thursday 5:00pm game at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field as it begins a busy weekend, with the Governors Classic running through the weekend following the Kansas contest.

The Governors (5-6) contest versus the Jayhawks (9-5-1) will also be their 2024 home opener and the first of 13 straight home contests for Austin Peay State University.

After the first 11 games of the season, the Govs are ed offensively by Kylie Campbell’s .424 batting average, which includes two doubles and two triples, and seven RBI. She is followed by Gabi Apiag (.417, 3 2B, 3 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (3-3, 3.87 ERA, 32 K’s) leads the Govs pitching staff, while Ashley Martin (1-1), Samantha Miener (1-2) have also picked up wins for Austin Peay State University this spring.

For Kansas, Presley Limbaugh leads the Jayhawks offense, batting .413 and a team-best 14 RBI.

In the circle, Katie Brooks has been perfect for Kansas, entering the contest with a 5-0 record, which includes a 1.89 ERA and 36 K’s.

Following Thursday’s game versus Kansas, Austin Peay State University will be joined by Indiana State (8-6), IUPUI (2-12), Ohio (10-5) and Saint Louis (6-4) in the tournament field for the Governors Classic.

The classic will run for three days (Friday-Sunday) with a total of 12 games scheduled, including five for the host Govs.

Governors Classic Schedule

Friday

10:30am – Indiana State vs. IUPUI

1:00pm – Indiana State vs. Saint Louis

3:30pm – Ohio vs. IUPUI

6:00pm – Saint Louis vs. Austin Peay

Saturday

10:00am – Ohio vs. Indiana State

12:30pm – Saint Louis vs. Ohio

3:00pm – Indiana State vs. Austin Peay

5:30pm – IUPUI vs. Austin Peay

Sunday

10:00am – Ohio vs. Indiana State

12:30pm – IUPUI vs. Saint Louis

3:00pm – IUPUI vs. Austin Peay

5:30pm – Saint Louis vs. Austin Peay

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University Govs head coach Kassie Stanfill needs two wins to become the program’s all-time wins leader (135).

APSU’s game versus Kansas is the first home contest versus a program from a Power 5 Conference since Kentucky on April 6th, 2011.



Austin Peay State University needs one win to record its 200th all-time victory at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.



Junior first baseman Kylie Campbell is batting .519 (14-27) over her last nine games.

The Austin Peay State University softball team will play its first midweek contest of the year next Wednesday, as they host fellow ASUN Conference member Lipscomb at 4:00pm in a non-conference contest.