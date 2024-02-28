Austin Peay State Women’s Tennis has match at Alabama-Birmingham, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis travels to Birmingham, Alabama for a Thursday 1:00pm match against Alabama-Birmingham at the Hoover Met Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (3-5) enters Thursday’s match after a 6-1 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday. Pauline Bruns earned the Govs their sole point with her 2-6, 6-1, 10-2 win over Vanderbilt’s Amy Stevens.

This will be the second meeting of the Governors and the Blazers. Alabama-Birmingham defeated the Governors 5-2, February 2nd, 2012

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Southeastern Missouri for their home opener in a March 9th, 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.