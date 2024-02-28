41.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 1, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State Women's Tennis has match at Alabama-Birmingham, Thursday
Sports

Austin Peay State Women’s Tennis has match at Alabama-Birmingham, Thursday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Faces Alabama-Birmingham, Thursday afternoon. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Faces Alabama-Birmingham, Thursday afternoon. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis travels to Birmingham, Alabama for a Thursday 1:00pm match against Alabama-Birmingham at the Hoover Met Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (3-5) enters Thursday’s match after a 6-1 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday. Pauline Bruns earned the Govs their sole point with her 2-6, 6-1, 10-2 win over Vanderbilt’s Amy Stevens.

This will be the second meeting of the Governors and the Blazers. Alabama-Birmingham defeated the Governors 5-2, February 2nd, 2012 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Southeastern Missouri for their home opener in a March 9th, 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Previous article
Tennessee State Veterinarian Confirms Rabies in Middle Tennessee Horse
Next article
APSU Women’s Basketball hits the road to take on Eastern Kentucky
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online