National Weather Service issues Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Tornado Watch is in effect from Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, until 8:00am Wednesday morning.

The tornado watch is for the following counties: Macon County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Stewart County, Sumner County, and Trousdale County.

A Tornado Watch means be prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room.

Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives!

Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.