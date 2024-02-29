APSU Men’s Basketball finishes the regular season at home against Bellarmine

Austin Peay (16-14 | 9-6 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine (8-22 | 4-11 ASUN)

Friday, March 1st, 2024 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team enters its final game of the regular season with a No. 4 seed in the upcoming Atlantic Sun Conference Championship and home game in the tournament already locked, but before it can look ahead to the postseason, the Governors host Bellarmine for Senior Day in a Saturday contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00pm.

Senior Day festivities will begin approximately 25 minutes before tipoff, as APSU will recognize DeMarcus Sharp, Ja’Monta Black, Dezi Jones, Jordan Wilmore, Sai Witt, and Jalen Ware ahead of the contest against the Knights.

Austin Peay (16-14, 9-6 ASUN) defeated Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday in the Governors’ penultimate game of the season after outscoring the Colonels 46-36 in the second half while making 58.1% of their attempts from the field across the final 20 minutes.

Wednesday’s game also featured the return of Sharp – who missed the previous six games – making his first appearance off the bench, and connected on all five of his second-half attempts while also scoring all 10 of his points in the second half.

Witt (26 points) and Isaac Haney (22 points) paced the Govs in scoring against the Colonels, as APSU secured its sixth win in the last seven games and ninth home win in its last 10 contests at F&M Bank Area.

The APSU Govs will close the ASUN slate with the same team they opened it against, with APSU earning an 84-68 victory against Bellarmine on January 4th in Louisville, Kentucky. Jones scored a game-high 21 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

Bellarmine (8-22 | 4-11 ASUN) has three players averaging double-figure scoring throughout ASUN Conference play and is led by Bash Wieland’s 16.9 points per game, and has scored at least 14 points in 10 of his 11 ASUN appearances thus far.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University concludes the regular season with a Friday 7:00pm game against Bellarmine.

APSU is locked into the No. 4 seed in the upcoming ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship and will host the No. 5 seed on March 5th, with the opponent and game time to be determined.

Austin Peay State University has won six of its last seven games and nine of its last 10 home games.

On Wednesday, the Governors are coming off an 83-79 victory against current top-seeded Eastern Kentucky.

Bellarmine is 8-22 on the season, and 4-11 in ASUN Conference play.

The Knights are coming off a 90-74 loss at Lipscomb on Wednesday but have won two of their last three games.

Austin Peay State University is 12-7 all-time against Bellarmine and ended a two-game losing streak to the Knights on January 4th in Freedom Hall.

Dezi Jones leads APSU with 17.0 points per game in ASUN play and has tallied seven 20-point performances.

Ja’Monta Black needs four three-pointers to become the Governors’ single-season record holder. He enters the regular-season finale with 99 in 2023-24.

What a Win Would Mean

Austin Peay State University would improve to 17-14 on the season, and 10-6 in ASUN Conference play… APSU’s 17 wins would mark a +8 win turnaround from the previous season, which is tied for the fourth-most in program history. It also would be one win away from marking the most by a head coach in their first season… APSU Govs improve to 12-2 at home this season… Govs head into the postseason winners of seven of their last eight games.

Last Time Against Them

Last Game & Win… Austin Peay State University defeated Bellarmine 84-68 on January 4th in the ASUN opener. Dezi Jones led the game with 21 points in the wire-to-wire win. Jones was one of four Govs to score in double figures.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team’s first-ever postseason appearance as a member of the ASUN. The Governors will host the No. 5 seed – either North Florida or FGCU in a March 5th game at F&M Bank Arena. The time is to be determined.

If UNF defeats Stetson in its regular-season finale, the Governors will host the Ospreys. If UNF loses and FGCU wins at Jacksonville, the APSU Govs likely will host the Eagles.