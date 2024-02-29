Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis is on the road for match against Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to play in-state opponent Chattanooga in a Friday 1:00pm match at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (4-3) enters Friday’s match after a 7-0 loss to Middle Tennessee State University on Tuesday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Chattanooga (5-7) is coming off of a 6-1 loss to Jacksonville State on Sunday.

This will be the seventh meeting between the Govs and Mocs, with Chattanooga leading the all-time series, 11-6.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Xavier for an 11:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts