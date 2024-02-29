46.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 1, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis is on the road for match...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis is on the road for match against Chattanooga

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Faces Chattanooga in Friday Matchup. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Faces Chattanooga in Friday Matchup. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to play in-state opponent Chattanooga in a Friday 1:00pm match at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (4-3) enters Friday’s match after a 7-0 loss to Middle Tennessee State University on Tuesday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Chattanooga (5-7) is coming off of a 6-1 loss to Jacksonville State on Sunday.

This will be the seventh meeting between the Govs and Mocs, with Chattanooga leading the all-time series, 11-6.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Xavier for an 11:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 29th – March 4th, 2024
Next article
APSU Softball goes down 5-2 to Kansas
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online