Austin Peay State University to hold 2024 Clarinet Day featuring Michael Wayne

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music has announced this year’s annual Clarinet Day, featuring a recital by clarinetist Michael Wayne as part of the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) Acuff Resident Guest Artist program.

The free public event will occur on March 16th from 6:00pm until 7:30pm at the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, within APSU’s Music/Mass Communication Building.

Wayne, an associate professor of clarinet at the prestigious Eastman School of Music, will be at APSU from March 14th-16th. His residency will culminate in the Clarinet Day festivities on March 16th, featuring a comprehensive program designed to inspire and educate clarinet enthusiasts of all ages.

Registration

Clarinet Day 2024 will offer an enriching experience for musicians of all levels, from those enrolled in regional middle, high school or collegiate music programs to local professional players.

Participants can expect a day filled with instrument-specific activities, including masterclasses, lectures, Q&A sessions and Wayne’s public recital.

Registration for Clarinet Day 2024 is now open online. The $25.00 registration fee includes lunch, a commemorative T-shirt and access to all masterclasses and the recital.

Free Performance:

The highlight of the day will be Wayne’s clarinet recital, a free public event scheduled from 6:00pm-7:30pm Dr. Spencer Prewitt, APSU associate professor of music; and APSU accompanist Jan Corrothers will also be featured during the performance. CECA and the Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence sponsor this event.

For those unable to attend in person, the recital will be live-streamed on the APSU Department of Music Facebook page, ensuring the accessibility of the performance.

For more information and updates, please visit www.apsu.edu/music. To register or inquire further, interested individuals can contact Prewitt at prewitts@apsu.edu.

About CECA and the Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts has provided students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Music, Theatre & Dance, and Creative Writing programs at APSU.



The Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence is a valued complement to CECA’s mission of inspiring and educating APSU students and the community on the importance of the creative arts and has been held by distinguished artists and performers from across the world. The Acuff Chair of Excellence rotates through APSU’s four arts departments each year and currently resides with the Department of Music.