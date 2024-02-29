Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball beats Eastern Kentucky on the road, 63-55

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team picked up its 15th season victory with a 63-55 decision against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at the Baptist Health Arena.

Austin Peay (15-14, 8-7 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky started off back-and-forth. However, the Govs held EKU without a field goal from 8:11-2:22, ending with a layup by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor as the Govs led 9-8.

A layup by Anala Nelson, followed by a Alyssa Hargrove layup, gave the APSU Govs a five-point lead with just over a minute left in the first quarter. EKU’s Alice Rencanati made the final basket, cutting the Colonels’ deficit to two at 13-11.

Eastern Kentucky opened the second quarter on a 5-3 run, tying the game at 16-16 with six and a half minutes left in the half with a layup by Ivy Turner. Austin Peay State University had a scoring drought from 8:41-1:10, which allowed the Colonels to take the lead by four at 20-16 with a minute and a half left in the period.

Austin Peay State University ended its dry spell with a layup by Hargrove, followed by two free throws from Shamarre Hale, which tied the game once again at 20-20 headed into halftime.

The Colonels led by as many as seven points at 31-24 at 6:44 due to back-to-back three pointers by Turner and Kaitlyn Costner. The Governors battled back as a layup by Abby Cater tied the game at 36-36 with two minutes left in the third quarter. Hale had back-to-back layups followed by Nelson’s two free throws, giving the APSU Govs a four-point advantage heading into the final frame.

Austin Peay State University took the lead by as many as 12 points during the final quarter as they went to the charity stripe 12 times, making 10. The Colonels were able to trim their deficit down to seven at 59-52 with 0:47 left on the clock.

However, they could not catch up with the APSU Govs. EKU’s Brie Crittendon made a three-pointer as the clock ran out, but ultimately the Govs took the 63-55 victory.

The Difference

Free throws and the third quarter. Austin Peay State University made 18-of-23 free throws, while the Colonels made 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. The APSU Govs outscored EKU 22-18 in the third quarter, shooting 80.0% from the field.

Inside the Box Score

Shamarre Hale paced the APSU Govs with 16 points. This is her 16th consecutive game in double figures.

Hale’s 16 point, 12 rebound performance marked her seventh double-double of the season.

Anala Nelson and Cur’Tiera Haywood had 10 and 11 points, respectively.

Alyssa Hargrove and Nelson both went four-for-four from the free-throw line.

The APSU Govs out-rebounded the Colonels, 25-39, marking the 11th time they have out-rebounded their opponent this season.



Austin Peay State University outscored EKU 34-18 in the paint.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Louisville, Kentucky for their regular season finale at noon, March 2nd at Bellarmine.