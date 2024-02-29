Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 29th – March 4th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming week in Clarksville Montgomery County promises a mix of weather conditions, from showers to sunny spells.

Showers are expected tonight, mainly after 3:00am. The low temperature will be around 38°F, and the southeast wind will blow at approximately 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent, with new rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

On Friday, showers are likely, primarily before 8:00am. The day will remain cloudy, and the high temperature will reach 51°F. Expect a southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers Friday night before 7:00pm. The night will be cloudy, with a low of around 46°F. The southeast wind will gradually become calm.

Saturday will have partly sunny skies with a high near 66°F. Winds will be light, becoming south-southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

It will be mostly clear Saturday night, and the low temperature will be around 48°F. A gentle south-southeast wind of about 5 mph will accompany the clear skies.

Sunday will be delightful with mostly sunny skies and a high near 74°F. The south wind will pick up, reaching speeds of 5 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. As night falls, the clouds return, and the low temperature settles around 56°F.

To start the week on Monday, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Despite the potential rain, we’ll still enjoy some sunshine, and the high temperature will hover around 74°F. The south wind will be more pronounced, reaching speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Showers are expected Monday night. The low will be around 56. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Remember to stay weather-aware and keep up with Clarksville Online for any changes to the weather.