Eight Austin Peay State University researchers present at Posters at the Capitol

Clarksville, TN – Eight student researchers from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of STEM and Middle College presented to lawmakers and legislators at the annual Posters at the Capitol event on February 14th, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition to showing off their work to peers from other state institutions, these standout students presented their research to Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers and State Representative Jeff Burkhart.

Austin Peay State University Provost Maria Cronley and Dr. Karen Meisch, the dean of the College of STEM, were also in attendance, and the event featured a morning photo op and Q&A session on the Capitol steps with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“I am immensely proud of our students presenting their groundbreaking research not only to experts within their disciplines, but also to our state politicians and community,” Meisch said. “The dedication, intellect and passion from these students and the faculty they have worked with on these projects serve as a testament to the transformative power of the experiences they have received in the College of STEM at Austin Peay State University. As they showcase their innovative solutions and ideas, they not only shape the future of their respective fields but also inspire generations to come.”

Posters at the Capitol is an annual event where undergraduate students from across the state who are studying science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) can share their research projects with lawmakers at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville. The event allows students to display their research and engage with policymakers to showcase the significant impact of their work on the state’s economy and future.

Posters at the Capitol seeks to bring young research students into this environment early provide a platform to elevate their work, and help them gain confidence in presenting high-concept scientific ideas.

This year, Austin Peay State University’s contingent included a Middle College student — Autumn Schneider — who participates in the PEER Program (pairing Middle College students with faculty in the College of STEM for research projects) and freshman Samuel Whitaker, who participates in APSU’s STEM Scholars program.

Kelly Pitts, the assistant director of Austin Peay State University’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs and the primary organizer for the event at the University level, said the experience is invaluable for students. It allows them to make connections in their field and with influential figures in the region, all of whom can help chart a path for career growth and innovation.

Since the students at Posters at the Capitol often have similar goals and aspirations, Pitts said the event offers a significant opportunity for networking.

For Trinity Mobley, a senior whose research focused on the antimicrobial properties of soursop and its implications on nontraditional medicine, Posters at the Capitol was a different opportunity. She had previously presented research at the Tennessee Academy of Science but said the experience at the Capitol offered a more in-depth and intimate chance to share her work.



“This is more on a personal level,” she said. “It’s more detailed and in-depth. This allows us to better explain our purpose in doing research, beyond doing it to go on in higher education or get into medical school. It’s an opportunity for me to put myself out there and showcase my research.”



Austin Peay State University’s representatives at the 2024 event were Mobley, Schneider, Whitaker, Alex Baum, Michael Graff, Yuriy Holovchak, Matthew Kautz, Jair Martinez, and Bailey Shedden. Many of these students will also present their findings at the Research Symposium on April 3rd at the APSU Morgan University Center or during the College of STEM’s Innovation Experience on April 18th.