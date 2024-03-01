46.6 F
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis grab 4-3 win over Alabama-Birmingham

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Take Down Alabama-Birmingham. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisBirmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-3 victory against Alabama-Birmingham Thursday at the Hoover Met Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (4-4) grabbed the early doubles point with Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov, defeating Birmingham-Alabama’s Vanessa Mellynchuck and Mackenzie White, 6-2. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen secured the doubles point with their 6-4 victory over Adela Wasserbauerova and Sydney Clarke. 

The Governors were down 3-1 as the Blazers took the first three singles matches. Pauline Bruns earned the Govs’ second point of the day with her 7-6, 6-3 win against Maggie White. Jana Leder gave APSU its third point as she defeated Wasserbauerova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In the last match, Asia Fontana clinched the victory for the Governors with her 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Annalisa Smith. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Southeastern Missouri for their home opener in a March 9th 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results vs. the Blazers

Doubles

  1. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Vanessa Mellynchuck / Mackenzie White, 6-2
  2. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen def. Adela Wasserbauerova / Sydney Clarke, 6-4
  3. Pauline BrunsAsia Fontana and Klara Kajabova / Enya Ratkic match suspended, 4-4

Singles

  1. Jana Leder def. Adela Wasserbauerova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
  2. Klara Jajabova def. Denise Torrealba, 6-0, 6-2
  3. Mackenzie White def. Sophia Baranov, 6-4, 6-4
  4. Asia Fontana def. Annalisa Smith, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
  5. Vanessa Mellynchuck def. Luca Bohlen, 6-4, 6-4
  6. Pauline Bruns def. Maggie White, 7-6, 6-3
