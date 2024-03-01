Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis swept at Chattanooga, 7-0

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Chattanooga, Friday, at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Peyton Gatti and Jakub Jupa, 6-4 as Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen dropped a 6-4 match to Gabriel Castillo and Kristof Kincses. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis fell 7-6 to Cortland Grove and Jordan McClure.
The Governors fell in straight sets to the Mocs in the No. 1-6 positions.
Results vs. the Mocs
Doubles
- Peyton Gatti / Jakub Jupa def. Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub, 6-4
- Cortland Grove / Jordan McClure def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis , 7-6
- Gabriel Castillo / Kristof Kincses def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi van Galen, 6-4
Singles
- Gabriel Castillo def. Sota Minami, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7
- Jakub Jupa def. Giovanni Becchis, 7-5, 6-4
- Ryan Mudre def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-1, 5-7, 10-6
- Cortland Grove def. Tom Bolton, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
- Kristof Kincses def. Javier Tortajada, 6-3, 6-3
- Peyton Gatti def. Glen Arnet, 6-1, 6-4
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
Up next, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Xavier on Friday, March 8th, for an 11:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts