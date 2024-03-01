Austin Peay State University Softball falls to Saint Louis 4-2 at Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped its opening game of the Governors Classic to Saint Louis Friday night at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as they hit into three double plays in suffering a 4-2 setback to the Billikens.

The Governors (5-8) got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning, with Macee Roberts opening the inning with a single and move to second base when a pitch hit Brie Howard.

After a sacrifice bunt by Kendyl Weinzapfel moved Robert and Howard to second the third, Roberts would then score on a single through the left side of the Saint Louis infield by Mea Clark, putting APSU up 1-0.

Roberts would double the Govs lead in the third, with her first home run of the season, making it 2-0 Ausitn Peay State University.

The score would remain that way until the top of the fifth, when an Austin Peay State University error opened the door for the Billikens, as they also picked up three hits in the inning, including a three-run home run by Cami Newbanks to go up 4-2.

All four runs were unearned, with Samantha Miener (1-3) taking the hard-luck loss for the APSU Govs.

Austin Peay State University would put runners into scoring position in all three innings to close the game, but a strikeout in the fifth and double plays turned by Saint Louis in the sixth and seventh innings ended their scoring chances – with the final double play in the seventh coming off a carrom off the third baseman’s glove on a line drive by Kylie Campbell.

Macee Roberts was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.

Brie Howard was hit by a pitch twice, bringing her season total to four.

Morgan Zuege recorded two hits in three at-bats.

