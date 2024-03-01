City of Clarksville invites Public to provide Input on Transportation Safety Plan

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will conduct public involvement activities in March for the next phase of our comprehensive safety action plan. The plan’s goal is to identify projects and strategies to help prevent roadway fatalities and serious injuries for all transportation users in the city, including motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit riders.

Through the first round of public outreach conducted in late 2023, the Safety Action Plan identified community priorities on a wide array of risk factors related to transportation fatalities and injuries.

The public will now have an opportunity to provide input on specific projects and solutions identified to address these safety concerns.

In-person opportunities to provide feedback will be offered at Manna Café at 605 Providence Boulevard on March 14th and March 15th from 10:00am through 12:00pm. The public is also invited to take an online survey to provide feedback on proposed strategies for improving safety and reducing crashes. The survey is available from March 4th through March 18th at www.metroquestsurvey.com/ot48q.

This Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan is funded with a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. The completion of the plan will allow the City to apply for implementation of capital construction grant funds through the federal discretionary grant program.

To learn more about the Safety Action Plan, visit SS4A Grant | Clarksville, TN (clarksvilletn.gov).