Montgomery County names David Smith Veterans Treatment Court Director

Montgomery County, TN – David Smith was selected as the new Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) Director. Smith is a 22-year Army veteran who retired as a Sergeant First Class.

Smith earned his Master of Science in Social Work with a focus on trauma treatment from the University of Tennessee in 2020 and his Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Austin Peay State University in 2015.

“I am grateful to be back at the VTC supporting our soldiers and veterans in this leadership position. I understand many of the challenges faced by our soldiers and veterans and see it as a gift to be able to serve them and our community in this capacity. I know how meaningful this program is and will work to uphold the current standards of excellence,” said Smith.

Smith worked in the VTC as an administrative assistant/case manager from 2015 to 2019, when he resigned to pursue his graduate degree full-time and completed hours toward becoming a licensed clinical social worker.

“We are thrilled David chose to return to Montgomery County Government where he can put his experience and new credentials into serving our military veterans and active duty personnel. Working to assist our military friends helps our entire community. That’s why having the right fit for this role is important,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

He has been married to his wife Shawana, an Army veteran, for 34 years. Smith stated that his goal was always to come back and serve VTC in some capacity. Smith replaces Edward Moss who was selected for the position of Youth Services Court Administrator in late December 2023.

The Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court serves those who willingly sacrificed for our country and find themselves involved in the criminal justice system. VTC provides needed treatment and services under judicial supervision to restore veteran to their honored status within our community.

To find out more about Veterans Treatment Court in Montgomery County, visit montgomerycountyvtc.org or call 931.245.3180.