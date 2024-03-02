Austin Peay State University Baseball drops 5-1 game to UT Rio Grande Valley

Edinburg, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team was held to three hits and saw its nine-game win streak halted by a 5-1 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley Saturday night at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Austin Peay (9-2) used two of its three hits to score its lone run in the first inning. Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green singled with one out. After a wild pitch allowed Miller-Green to advance to second, shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar followed with a two-out single to provide the game’s first run.

But that would be the APSU Govs only hits until a eighth-inning single by catcher Trevor Conley. UTRGV starting pitcher Jacob Limas (2-0) would only allow two walks over his five remaining innings, finishing the night with six innings pitched and allowing only one run while striking out four. Reliever Francisco Hernandez would allow Conley’s single and a ninth-inning walk but otherwise held APSU scoreless and earned his first save.

Governors starting pitcher Andrew Devine held UTRGV in check through five scoreless innings despite working a leadoff runner in each of the first four innings. He allowed just three hits while striking out seven and held a 1-0 lead when he departed.

Austin Peay State University’s bullpen could not hold the lead in the sixth. A trio of Governors pitchers combined to walk five batters and hit another batter to surrender four runs in the inning without a base hit. The APSU Govs’ Luke Rolland (0-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on a walk and hit batsman.

Conley, Gazdar, and Miller-Green had the APSU Govs lone hits. Gazdar, center fielder John Bay, and second baseman Ambren Voitik also earned walks.

Second baseman Isaac Lopez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the seventh inning, walked, and scored twice. Center fielder Damian Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. UTRGV became the first team this season to out-hit the Governors by a meager 4-3 margin.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and UTRGV wrap up their three-game series with a Sunday noon outing at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The Governors seek their fourth series victory of 2024, while UTRGV looks to claim its third home series of the season.