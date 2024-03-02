57 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball loses at Bellarmine, 76-71

By News Staff
La'Nya Foster Scores 24, Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball Falls to Bellarmine in Regular Season Finale. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballLouisville, KY La’Nya Foster had a career-high 24 points, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 76-71 against Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Bellarmine on Saturday at Freedom Hall.

Austin Peay (15-15, 8-8 ASUN) and Bellarmine (10-18, 5-11 ASUN) began back-and-forth; however the Knights were able to pull away 16-9 after a Governor field-goal drought from 6:55-1:19 which was ended by a layup from Alyssa Hargrove.

The APSU Govs cut their deficit to as few as three at 16-13 with a layup by Shamarre Hale with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter. A made free throw by Bellarmine’s Lucy Robertson ended the frame with the Knights leading 17-13.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Foster and Anala Nelson tied the game 25-25 with six minutes left in the half. A jumper from Tiya Douglas and layup by Hale gave the Govs their first lead of the game at 29-52 with 4:22 left, however the Knights responded with a 12-0 run to end the half with a 37-29 lead. 

The Governors fought back to begin the third quarter, cutting their deficit to as few as two points at 45-43 with 3:42 left in the quarter. Bellarmine then went on a 13-2 run to give them a 58-45 lead headed into the final quarter. 

Austin Peay State University made 8-of-10 shots to open the fourth quarter, cutting its deficit to as few as two points with three and a half minutes remaining, however, the late comeback was not enough as they dropped a 76-71 decision to the Knights.  

The Difference

Points in the paint. Bellarmine outscored Austin Peay State University 44-28 in the paint.

Inside the Box Score

La’Nya Foster scored a career-high 24 points, marking her seventh time as leading scorer and the fourth 20-point game for the APSU Govs this season.

Shamarre Hale’s 11 points extended her double-figure scoring streak to 17 games, including each ASUN regular season game.

Hale grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Tiya Douglas, Alyssa Hargrove, and Anala Nelson also scored in double figures.

Nelson had a team-high seven assists.

The APSU Govs outrebounded the Knights 30-28

