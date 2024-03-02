Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library announces Board of Trustees Applications now being Accepted

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is looking for interested persons to fill upcoming open positions on its Board of Trustees.

If you are someone who cares deeply about the library and would like to support its mission by serving as a trustee on its board, please get in touch with Christina Riedel, Library Director at christina@clarksville.org or visit www.mcgtn.org/publiclibrary/boardapplication

Prospective candidates will complete an online application that will allow them to give their reasons for wanting to serve on the Library Board. Along with reasons for wishing to serve on the board, candidates will be asked to provide professional and volunteer experience.

The Board values diversity and inclusion and seeks to have a variety of perspectives and viewpoints represented by its trustees.

Candidates should have completed the application by March 15th, 2024

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas.