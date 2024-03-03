42.5 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Basketball Hosts North Florida in ASUN Championship Quarterfinals, Tuesday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State Universty Men's Basketball ASUN Championship - Quarterfinals. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts North Florida in the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7:00pm, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The game is the Governors’ first postseason appearance as a member of the ASUN Conference and will be the first-ever postseason game hosted at F&M Bank Arena.

Tickets for the Governors’ quarterfinals game against the Ospreys are available to the public through Ticketmaster.com and can be found at the link attached below. 

Austin Peay (17-14, 10-6 ASUN) enters its inaugural ASUN postseason as the No. 4 seed after winning seven of its final eight games and hosts No. 5 North Florida, whom the Governors defeated 95-91 in double overtime, February 8th.

APSU has made 42 postseason appearances in the program’s 61-year Division I tenure and is 45-36 in conference tournaments with five tournament championships to date.

Under the leadership of first-year head coach and Austin Peay State University alum, Corey Gipson, the Govs are the most improved team in the league this season with APSU’s eight-win improvement tied for the fourth-best in program history and tied for the most by a first-year head coach.  

Collectively, the Governors boast the ASUN’s best three-point defense, with the 31.3% mark currently standing as the program record and surpassing the 2010-11 record of 31.8%. Austin Peay State University also leads the ASUN with 9.0 turnovers per game, the seventh-fewest nationally, and a +2.5 turnover margin, which ranks 44th in college basketball.

Austin Peay State University also ranks second in the league with 71.5 points per game allowed and 37.1 three-point percentage.  

North Florida (16-15, 9-7 ASUN) split its final six games of the season, but earned an upset win against No. 2 Stetson, Friday, to secure the No. 5 seed in the tournament. 

The Ospreys lead the NCAA with 12.0 three-pointers made and 33.6 attempted per game, while the Osprey’s Chaz Lanier is second in the ASUN with 19.7 points per game and leads the league with 105 three-pointers at a conference-best 44.1% clip.

A full tournament bracket is attached below. 

For news and updates ahead of and throughout Austin Peay State University’s inaugural ASUN postseason, follow the APSU Govs on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or on Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) and make sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

