APSU Softball beats IUPUI, later falls to Saint Louis in final day of Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team defeated IUPUI with its first walk-off victory in almost two years, Sunday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors came away with a 4-3 win, before dropping a 2-1 decision to Saint Louis.

In splitting the two games on Sunday, Austin Peay State University finishes its first home tournament of the homestand with a 3-2 record.

Game 1

Austin Peay 4, IUPUI 3

Tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Austin Peay (8-9) leadoff hitter Morgan Zuege worked a walk to open the inning and then move into scoring position at second on a passed ball by IUPUI (3-16), with APSU’s RBI leader Kylie Campbell at the plate.

Campbell, who was 0-for-3 up to that point in the contest, ripped a shot up the middle that deflected off the IUPUI pitcher and away from the Jaguars second baseman allowing Zuege to come around from second base with the game-winning run.

Zuege had given the APSU Govs an early 1-0 lead in the first, as she recorded the first of her three walks on the day versus IUPUI and score the game’s first run on a wild pitch.

Austin Peay State University would go up 2-0 in the fourth, with Macee Roberts opening the inning with a double and pinch runner Raylon Roach score two batter later on an RBI ground out by Mea Clark.

The APSU Govs would extend their lead to 3-0 in the fifth, was Zuege drawing a walk, steal second, and latter score on a wild pitch.

IUPUI (3-16) would score all three of its runs in the top of the sixth, as the APSU Govs gave up three walks and a hit batter in the inning.

Samantha Miener (2-3) got the win by throwing an inning-and-a-third of shutout relief to closeout the game.

Game 2

Saint Louis 2, Austin Peay 1

The Governors and the Billikens (10-5) were locked up in a pitcher’s duel in the nightcap for both teams, with neither team being able to push any runs across over the first three-and-a-half innings, with Austin Peay State University finally getting on the board in the bottom of the fourth.

Brie Howard would open the inning with a triple to center field and score a batter later when Roberts’ ground ball allowed Howard to score.

The score would remain that way until the sixth, when Saint Louis scored twice to take the lead, 2-1, after three of its first four batters of the inning picked up hits.

Austin Peay State University has a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, with Kendyl Weinzapfel picking up a two-out triple, but was stranded there



Jordan Benefiel (4-5) took the hard-luck loss for the APSU Govs, giving up two runs on seven hits, over 5.1 innings of work, while also walking two and striking out six.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University’s last walk-off win via a base hit was on April 27th, 2022, versus Murray State, when Lexi Osowski-Anderson walked it off with a single in the top of the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory.

Morgan Zuege’s three walks versus IUPUI is the first for an APSU Govs hitter since Bailey Shorter recorded three walks versus Morehead State on March 27th, 2022.

Morgan Zuege’s three runs versus IUPUI is the first by a Govs since Megan Hodum scored three times versus Liberty on April 4th, 2023.

Morgan Zuege’s three stolen bases versus IUPUI is the first game where an APSU Gov recorded three stolen bases in the same game since Natalie Schilling stole three bases versus Central Arkansas on February 25th, 2018.

The five total stolen bases by APSU versus IUPUI is the first five stolen base game for a Govs team since they turned the trick versus Tennessee State on April 17th, 2021.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team continues its homestand on Wednesday, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as they host Lipscomb in a non-conference matchup. The game starts at 4:00pm.