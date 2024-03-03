Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf kicks off 2024 at Huntsville Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – After winning three times as a team with three individual medalists during the fall slate, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team tees off its spring campaign at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate, Monday-Wednesday, hosted by Samford at the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

Austin Peay is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference rivals Bellarmine, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,039-yard course. Alabama State, Albany, Belmont, Central Michigan, Lindenwood, Oakland, Samford, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, and Troy round out the 16-team, 83-player field.

At last season’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate, the APSU Govs got off to a slow start with an opening-round 315 before shooting 289 and 294 in the second and third rounds, respectively, to finish in third place. The Govs’ second-round score of one-over 289 is tied for the eighth-best 18-hole team score in program history.

Erica Scutt and Kady Foshaug led the Governors at last year’s event at Hampton Cove, with the duo each shooting three-over 219 to finish tied for fourth place.

Kaley Campbell, who finished tied for 16th with a score of 223 at last year’s tournament, will lead the Governors off the first tee this week. Campbell posted a 76.07 stroke average during the fall with 11 counting scores in 15 rounds played.

Scutt is next in line for Austin Peay State University after leading the team with a 71.67 stroke average during the fall season. Scutt also carded a team-best four rounds in the 60s and nine rounds at even or under par during the fall while posting 14 counting scores in 15 rounds played.

After finishing tied for 39th with a score of 235 at last year’s tournament, Maggie Glass is third off the tee for the APSU Govs this season. Glass recorded a 74.40 stroke average during the fall and was tied for second on the team with three rounds at even or under par. Glass also has carded a dozen counting scores in 15 rounds played this season.

Freshman Jillian Breedlove is next in line for Austin Peay State University at Hampton Cove. Breedlove played in all five tournaments during the fall and posted a 75.67 stroke average with two rounds at even or under par and 12 counting scores in 15 rounds.

Finally, Kady Foshaug rounds out the lineup for the Governors in the spring opener. Foshaug carded a 74.73 stroke average during the fall and ranked second on the team with two rounds in the 60s and three rounds at even or under par. Foshaug’s 13 counting scores in 15 rounds played all rank second on the team this season.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Lipscomb, Oakland, and Samford for the first round of the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate and begins teeing off on hole No. 1 on Monday at 8:50am. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.