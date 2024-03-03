Marsha Blackburn Report: Accountability For President Joe Biden’s Open Border

Washington, D.C. – In 2022, under President Joe Biden’s watch, the alleged killer of a student on the University of Georgia campus entered the country illegally and, just a year later, he was arrested and released in the sanctuary state of New York.

It’s clear we need answers from Secretary Mayorkas about how this individual was allowed to enter and remain in our country.

That’s why this week, I joined my colleagues in demanding answers on how this illegal immigrant was granted parole into the United States.

Federal prisons have become increasingly unsafe for the brave men and women who serve as federal corrections officers. I introduced the Safer Prisons Act to double the maximum term of imprisonment for assaulting a Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) correctional officer.

Our nuclear energy workers deserve access to quality and timely healthcare, regardless of where they live. I introduced the bipartisan Health Care for Energy Workers Act to expand health care access for current and former energy workers, including employees at Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee.

All too often, students’ dreams of collegiate success are squashed by the one organization that should be championing these incredible athletes: the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA). Earlier this month I introduced the NCAA Accountability Act, which would establish much-needed due process protections for student-athletes, coaches, and universities that are under investigation by the NCAA for rule violations. Read more here.

Meeting Tennesseans at TN Tuesday is my favorite part of the week, and I was glad to welcome so many to DC. I met with the National Emergency Number Association, a crucial advocate for 9-1-1 dispatchers and emergency services. I shared my direct selling experience with the Direct Selling Association as well as my support. I had the pleasure to meet with and hear updates from the Civil Air Patrol.

