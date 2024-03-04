APSU Men’s Basketball forward Sai Witt earns ASUN Newcomer of the Week honor

Atlanta, GA – After averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 50.0 percent from the field over the final week of the regular season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball graduate student Sai Witt earned his first-career Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week award, the league announced Monday.

A Kansas City, Missouri native, Witt led the Governors in scoring across each of their final two games of the season, leading Austin Peay State University to home victories against Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine.

Witt began his week with a 26-point, 5-rebound performance against the ASUN’s Regular Season Champions, Eastern Kentucky. The game marked his second-straight and fifth overall 20-point game of the season and helped the APSU Govs solidify a top-four seed in this week’s ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship.

The 6-8 forward followed his performance against the Colonels with a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double – his fourth of the season – while also tallying a trio of assists in the overtime win against the Knights. He went 7-of-13 from the field and a season-high 11 free throws on 12 attempts.

Witt leads APSU with 6.8 rebounds per game in ASUN play and is second with 16.4 points per game. He has scored in double figures in eight-straight games entering the postseason and in 12 of his last 13 appearances.

Witt and the Governors return to action tomorrow evening when they host North Florida in the ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship at 7:00pm on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The game marks the program’s first postseason appearance as an ASUN affiliate and is the first-ever postseason game held at the Govs’ new facility.