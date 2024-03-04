APSU’s Aviana Parker wins ‘Panel Member of the Year’ at Greek leadership conference

Clarksville, TN – Aviana Parker of Austin Peay State University (APSU) outshone the competition at the recent Southeastern Greek Leadership Association (SGLA) conference, winning the “Panhellenic Council Member of the Year” award.

As an active member of the Chi Omega sorority and the current president of the Panhellenic Council, Parker’s leadership and dedication were recognized among peers from numerous esteemed southeastern institutions.

Parker is a junior at Austin Peay State University, majoring in health and human performance with a concentration in communication sciences and disorders, with a clear vision of becoming a speech pathologist.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Aviana to discuss her journey, the impact of this award, and her aspirations for the future. This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.

How did you feel when you found out, and what does the recognition mean to you?

When Lindsy Perry (APSU’s coordinator of fraternity and sorority affairs) called me to tell me about the award, she said, “You’re going to cry.” But when she said I won, I was overwhelmed and cried – but for good reasons! I didn’t know I was nominated, so winning was a really big honor. It’s so encouraging for my future, and really encouraging, honestly, knowing that everything I have seen and knowing the things that I plan to do.

My journey through Greek life at Austin Peay was about expanding my leadership and getting involved deeply on campus. I wanted to get involved, and Greek life definitely has given me the most opportunities. It’s been really cool to see that throughout my college experience.

Please tell us a bit about your choice to attend Austin Peay and your experience there.

I’m from Cheatham County, which is not too far from Austin Peay State University. I have younger brothers, and I didn’t want to go too far from them. APSU gave me that sense of community I had in high school, and it’s everything I’ve wanted in a college experience. I joined Greek life because I didn’t want to be just a student who goes to class and goes home. It has given me the most opportunities for involvement.

How do you think your recognition will impact Austin Peay State University?

I hope it’s a positive impact. I love this university, and it deserves more recognition. When we go to conferences like SGLA, people often don’t know about APSU, and I want to change that. Maybe people will look us up or students will consider attending because of the award. It’s all about putting Austin Peay State University on the map a little more.

Looking forward, what are your aspirations after completing your education at Austin Peay State University?

Right now, I’m focused on becoming a speech pathologist. I’m excited about the possibilities, especially working with children. Whatever steps I take next, I’m confident that my time at APSU has prepared me well.

Lastly, any advice for fellow students?

Get involved and find what you’re passionate about. University life isn’t just about attending classes; it’s about growing as an individual and making a difference. Don’t be afraid to change your path if you find something isn’t right for you. Keep pushing forward, and embrace the opportunities that come your way. School has always been really important to me, so I’m finding out what my next steps are right along with everyone else.