Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball to play North Florida in ASUN Championship Quarterfinal at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball will host a quarterfinal matchup in the ASUN Championship against North Florida on Tuesday, March 5th at 7:00pm.

The coaches and players are calling all citizens of Clarksville and Montgomery County to come out and support your hometown team as they make a run at a conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. March is here and the APSU Govs need your support!

“We are fired up to represent for the 931” Austin Peay State University men’s basketball head coach Corey Gipson said. “This is a great opportunity for all of us to make a bold statement and pack the Bank! These young men are proud to be Clarksville’s Hometown Team!”

It has been an incredible first season at F&M Bank Arena for Austin Peay State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball. This has been part of a very special opening year that started with the grand opening of the new venue in July 2023.

The Arena has seen record crowds for Professional Bull Riding, Harlem Globetrotters, and WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Tuesday will add another chapter to the first year of operation for F&M Bank Arena.

