Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf sits in Ninth at Huntsville Intercollegiate

Owens Cross Roads, AL – Led by a one-under 71 from Erica Scutt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 301. They finished the opening round of Samford’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate in ninth place at the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

The Governors finished the opening round one shot behind Jacksonville and Samford, who are tied for seventh, and two shots behind sixth-place Belmont. Austin Peay State University holds an eight-stroke lead over 10th-place Albany and is 16 strokes ahead of 11th-place Southern Illinois.

Scutt used four birdies to shot under par and finish the first round tied for sixth place. After 18 holes, Scutt is four shots off the lead and is one shot behind a four-way tie for second place.

After opening with a pair of birdies on her first four holes, Kaley Campbell shot a two-over 74 and finished the day tied for 11th.

Maggie Glass and Jillian Breedlove each carded a single birdie and finished the round tied for 45th after shooting six-over 78. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Kady Foshaug shot a seven-over 79 and is tied for 52nd after 18 holes.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Albany, Southern Illinois, and Bellarmine for the second round of the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate and begins teeing off on hole No. 10 on Tuesday at 8:00am. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.