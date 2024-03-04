Austin Peay State University’s Sigma Lambda Gamma founding president Juana Chavez Hernandez wins coveted Greek award

Clarksville, TN – Juana Chavez Hernandez, a sophomore business management major at Austin Peay State University (APSU), has been recognized as the Multicultural Greek Council Member of the Year by the Southeastern Greek Leadership Association (SGLA).

As the president and a founding member of the Sigma Lambda Gamma sorority, a multicultural organization on campus, Chavez Hernandez has been instrumental in establishing a strong foundation for its future growth.

Chavez Hernandez is originally from Jalisco, Mexico. She moved to the United States when she was two years old and grew up in Nashville. In this interview, Chavez Hernandez shares her journey, the impact of her leadership, and what this award signifies for her and the University’s emerging multicultural Greek life.

Tell us about the award you’ve won.

It was a surprise to me when Lindsy Perry came up and said, “Hey, you won,” and I was like, “What? What do you mean, I won?” I feel like it’s a big honor.

What does this achievement mean for your organization?

For my organization, it emphasizes that we are setting a strong foundation for our future members. For Austin Peay State University, it is a little alert to everybody. Like, “Oh, we are here, and we’re putting in work for their communities as well as campus.”

What motivated you to establish Sigma Lambda Gamma on campus?

The sisters definitely needed a place because they all felt unseen and unheard on campus. And it was just something that was overdue for Austin Peay State University. So I’m glad we got that started and are starting to emphasize that the work we do isn’t just like social events or fundraisers.

How has your personal background influenced your journey and this accomplishment?

I am a nontraditional student. I am a 20-year-old sophomore. Aside from being nontraditional, I’m also a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient. I was not born here. I’m a business major, so I think that’s how I ended up with this decision. I love to run things.

What’s next for you and for Sigma Lambda Gamma?

I would love to continue my role as the big sister because that’s essentially what I’ve become. I want to see [my sisters] all grow. And once I graduate, I still see myself being active and involved in the organization. As for the organization, we are always looking out and just observing. So we hope to expand real soon.