Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 4th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 26th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Jenkin is a young male Chihuahua mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading home with his new family. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Zemo is an adult male domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new family.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mike Tyson is a sweet young male Domestic shorthair/ Tabby mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. MT does well with other cats, dogs and children, is very playful, cuddly and absolutely loves attention. He loves to play and loves string toys.

Mike T can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Ethan is a Domestic shorthair kitten. Has had the first set of kitten vaccines, litter trained, dewormed, felv/fiv tested neg, and comes with a neuter/rabies voucher. Ethan is good with children and other cats and is friendly, gentle, playful, and has become a favorite of all the staff at the rescue! He is so ready for his forever family.

For more information and application, contact Susan (CATS) at 931.305.8212 by text or by leaving a message or message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a sweet 3-4 year old male Pittie mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. He loves to play ball and be around people. Drako will be happy with a fenced yard and a family who will be consistent and take him for walks and daily outings.

Drako was abandoned at a truck stop as a 9 week old puppy and has patiently been waiting for his forever family to come find him. He has been loved and protected by his wonderful rescue folks but he’s ready for his very own loving family.

If you would love to add Drako to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Meet Penny! She is a young female Pittie mix. Penny is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is good with children and does ok with some male dogs but can play a bit rough so being the the only pet in the home would be ideal for now as she learns boundaries. Penny is an intense love bug and loves her people. She deserves a family who will love her and give her the best life.

Penny can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Teddy is a 6 month male Corgi mix. He is fully vetted, house/crate trained, HW neg. Microchipped and neutered. He does use a doggie door and does fine with children and other dogs.Teddy weighs 29 pounds and will be a medium size boy. Teddy is a bit shy at first and takes a minute to warm up so he will just need a family who is very patient and willing to continue training and working with this sweet guy.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet S’mores! S’mores is a small male 3 month old mixed breed pup. He is working on house training and is up to date on vaccinations and dewormed. He does great with other pups and loves children!! He will make some family a wonderful companion!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Moss Maples is a 10 week old Tuxedo kitten. He, along with sister Mollie were rescued and are now waiting for the furever home! Moss is fully vetted, current on age appropriate vaccinations and litter trained. He (as well as his sister Mollie) are ready for their new families. Playful, sweet and fun babies!

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Scruff is a young male Wire Haired Terrier/ Jack Russell mix. Scruff is fully vetted, neutered and house trained and is a sweet, loving boy. Pictures can be deceiving and Scruff is a large dog, with very long legs. He is good with kids and other dogs but not good around other farm livestock.

This sweet guy has some separation anxiety and prefers to be the only pet in the home. Scruff needs a person /family who will continue to work with him and help him continue on his path.



If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for Scruff and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bowie is an 8 year old senior Staffordshire Terrier/Boxer mix. He will be fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, treated for HW disease and dewormed before he goes to his forever family. He’s affectionate, good with other dogs, cats and children. His adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bowie or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Valkyrie is an 11 year old female Pittie mix. She might be a senior but still has a lot of pep and energy left! She is fully vetted, spayed and crate/house trained. Valkyrie does need to be the only pet in the home and while she is not bothered with other dogs while on walks, she does need to be the “one and only”. Val will do well with a person/family who will continue to work with her and keep her happy and safe.

To set up a meet and greet and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com