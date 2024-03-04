Tennessee Department of Transportation releases Second Pothole Repair Update

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews continue working around the clock repairing potholes along interstates and state routes caused by January’s record winter storm. The statewide effort is using all available resources, including contract crews, to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible.

TDOT has laid more than double the amount of mix this January and February compared to the same time last year.

As weather permits, TDOT will continue repairing the roads over the coming days and weeks. More permanent repairs will be made in spring and early summer when asphalt plants regularly produce hot mix. Full-scale paving may be necessary in some locations.

Drivers should be prepared for short-term traffic delays during these pothole repair operations. While every effort will be made to perform repairs during off-peak travel times (9:00am – 3:00pm weekdays), some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening, and weekends.

We ask drivers to be patient and to watch out for TDOT crews on interstates and state highways. Work with Us – move over, slow down.

Drivers can report potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or by submitting an online maintenance request form.

Get the latest road conditions from your desktop or mobile device and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel.