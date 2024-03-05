63.6 F
APSU Softball plays Lipscomb at Cathi Maynard Park, Wednesday

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball hosts Lipscomb in non-conference mid-week matchup­­­­­. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will continue it’s current homestand with its first mid-week game of the Spring on Wednesday, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as they host Lipscomb for a non-conference single game. The first pitch is at 4:00pm.

For the Govs (8-9) it’s a rair in-season contest versus a program that is also a conference opponent, with both schools being members of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

In fact, the last time the APSU Govs played a fellow conference opponent in a non-conference game during the season came back on March 3rd, 2017, when the Govs played then fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Tennessee Martin in the Ole Miss Red & Blue Classic, in Oxford, Mississippi.

The contest will also be the first time in 11 years Lipscomb (8-11) will be playing Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, with the last time the Bisons played at now Cathi Maynard Park was on March 13th, 2013.

Austin Peay State University, who comes in 3-3 so far on the homestand, is led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who ranks in the Top 100 nationally with a .436 batting average, which includes three doubles, three triples, and a home run, while also leading the team in runs scored (12) and runs batted in (11).

Freshman center fielder Brie Howard is also hitting over .350 this season, coming into Wednesday’s contest batting .354, with a double, a triple and a home run, while also scoring six runs and driving in nine.

Mea Clark (.326), Macee  Roberts (.321), Gabi Apiag (.316), Morgan Zuege (.306) and Megan Hodum (.306) are also hitting over .300 this season.

In the circle, four different pitchers have picked up wins for the Govs, led by senior Jordan Benefiel (4-5, 3.97 ERA, 47 K’s) while Smanatha Miener (2-3), Ashley Martin (1-1) and Payton Harris (1-0) have also recorded wins this season.
 
The Bisons are led at the plate by Macyn Kirby, who enters the matchup batting .345, with two double s and eight RBIs, while the Lipscomb pitching staff has been led by Ryleigh Sapp, who carries a 4-4 record, with a 4.63 ERA and 17 strikeouts.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 13-28 all-time versus Lipscomb but has won the series’ last three games.

Brie Howard (.462) and Kylie Campbell (.455) are both hitting over .400 during the current homestand.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB) or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season. Visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team continues its current homestand this weekend as they host Akron, Bradley, and Rhode Island for the Cathi Maynard Invitational.

