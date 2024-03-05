Arts for Hearts to hold Paint Your Pet Workshop for Non-Artists on March 18th

Clarksville, TN – Arts for Hearts is offering Clarksvillians a chance to create a painting of their favorite pet in a special acrylic workshop designed for pet lovers with no previous art training.

Led by multidisciplinary artist Amy Scheren Williams, the workshop will provide everything needed to create your own masterpiece on a pre-sketched “paint by number” style canvas.

For $60.00, participants can take home a 12” x 12” portrait of their fur baby. While Arts for Hearts workshops are generally free to the public, this one is a fundraiser for the group. Money raised from this workshop will buy supplies to allow Arts for Hearts volunteers to continue to offer sessions to the public at no charge.

The painting session will be held on Thursday, March 28th, from 4:00pm to 6:30pm at Legends Smokehouse and Grill, 803 South Riverside Drive. To reserve one of the 20 available seats, registrants need to send an email with the subject heading “Paint Your Pet” to barbara.kane1948@gmail.com, and include two clear photos of the pet you want to paint. Deadline for signing up is March 14th or when all seats are taken. Participants must be 15 years or older.

Arts for Hearts is a program under the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council umbrella. Its free workshops are designed to offer the healing power of art to the general public with a special consideration for those with financial, physical, emotional and/or cognitive barriers. All materials and instruction are provided at each 1- to 3-hour session, and participants take home a finished project that can be worn, displayed or gifted to others.

Classes are offered each month at venues such as Clarksville-Montgomery Public Library, Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, and Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

For more information on upcoming workshops, see www.facebook.com/artsforheartsclarksville