63.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Beach Volleyball is on the road Wednesday for...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball is on the road Wednesday for George State Day of Duals

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Heads to Atlanta for Georgia State Day of Duals. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Heads to Atlanta for Georgia State Day of Duals. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team heads to the Georgia State Day of Duals on March 6th at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex in Atlanta.

The Governors face host Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, and Mercer and look to pick up their first win against the tournament field.

The APSU Govs enters Wednesday’s contest after going 3-1 in the Grand Sands Tournament February 23rd-24th, in Loveland, Ohio. Austin Peay State University defeated Tusculum, 3-2, and Morehead State, 4-1. They swept Liberty, 5-0, and fell to Eastern Kentucky for the first time under interim head coach Ginny Busse.   

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team heads to the North Alabama Tournament in Florence Alabama to face Jacksonville State and Carson-Newman. 

Previous article
APSU Baseball’s Ambren Voitik Cycles His Way to Atlantic Sun’s Weekly Award
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online