Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball is on the road Wednesday for George State Day of Duals

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team heads to the Georgia State Day of Duals on March 6th at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex in Atlanta.

The Governors face host Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, and Mercer and look to pick up their first win against the tournament field.

The APSU Govs enters Wednesday’s contest after going 3-1 in the Grand Sands Tournament February 23rd-24th, in Loveland, Ohio. Austin Peay State University defeated Tusculum, 3-2, and Morehead State, 4-1. They swept Liberty, 5-0, and fell to Eastern Kentucky for the first time under interim head coach Ginny Busse.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team heads to the North Alabama Tournament in Florence Alabama to face Jacksonville State and Carson-Newman.