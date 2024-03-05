BBB says Beware of Government Impostor Scams Targeting Business Owners

Nashville, TN – Scammers are employing increasingly sophisticated tactics to defraud unsuspecting business owners by impersonating government officials and agencies, warns Better Business Bureau (BBB).

These scams involve fraudulent letters that appear to come from legitimate government entities, demanding sensitive information or financial payments under pretenses.

“These scams are designed to confuse and intimidate business owners into divulging sensitive information or making payments under pretenses,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

“It’s imperative that business owners remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from a government agency,” Householder stated.

To avoid falling victim to government impostor scams, BBB advises business owners to take the following precautions:

Verify Correspondence: Always verify the legitimacy of correspondence purportedly from government agencies. If in doubt, contact the relevant government office using the official phone number directly to confirm the authenticity of the communication. Watch for Red Flags: Pay attention to grammar, spelling, and formatting errors in letters or emails. Official communications from government entities are typically devoid of such mistakes. Check Website Security: Ensure websites are secure by looking for https:// in the web address. Additionally, scrutinize QR codes before scanning, ensuring they lead to legitimate and secure websites. Official government websites typically end in “.gov”. Cease Communication: If you suspect you’re dealing with a scammer, cease all communication immediately. Block any suspicious numbers and refrain from responding to letters or emails. Report Scams: Help combat these fraudulent activities by reporting government impostor scams to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at ic3.gov.

"We are always available to help. Please send us an email info@bbb.org or give us a call at 615.242.4222 and we will assist in any way we can, said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky."

Always report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting BBB.org/Scamtracker, and contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877.FTC.Help.