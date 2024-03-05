Clarksville Police Department arrests Violent Offender Kenneth James Moore

Clarksville, TN – On February 29th, 2024, detectives with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Special Victims Unit and District 1 Criminal Investigations Division arrested 45-year-old Kenneth James Moore of Clarksville.

He has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and two counts of a Felon in possession of a firearm. His bond has been set at $180K. Moore has a prior violent felony conviction, and Tennessee law prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm.

This is still an active investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release at this time.

Mr. Moore is a possible suspect in several other criminal investigations; additional charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to not hesitate to get in touch with CPD Detective Horton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5374.