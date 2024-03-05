Pretty in Pink Beauty Pageant: A Celebration of Beauty, Resilience, and Support

Cunningham, TN – Montgomery Central High School’s center stage transformed into a haven of beauty, resilience, and support as the “Pretty in Pink” Beauty Pageant unfolded its radiant showcase.
The doors swung open at 11:00 am, welcoming attendees to an event hosted by the dynamic duo Skylar Yarbrough and Shelby Cotton. This pageant wasn’t just about glitz and glamour; it was a noble cause wrapped in shades of pink, supporting the courageous Hannah Suiter in her battle against breast cancer.
“I put my daughter in pageants, and the very first one that we signed up for was to help raise money for someone who has breast cancer. That’s where the idea for this pageant came from,” Skylar Yarbrough stated, “I knew that my friend has breast cancer. So I wanted to raise money for her to have all some of the burden taken off of her for the medical bills.”
The Pretty in Pink Beauty Pageant embraced various segments, adding a touch of uniqueness to the traditional beauty contest format. Beyond the conventional beauty walk, contestants also dazzled the audience in the “Outfit of Choice” round.
However, this segment had a meaningful twist—the outfits revolved around breast cancer awareness. In a beautiful display of solidarity, participants donned pink attire, symbolizing their embrace of the cause and their support for those battling breast cancer.
The competition wasn’t exclusive to the young ladies but featured the charming “Little Misters” in their adorable outfits. This inclusion underscored the event’s commitment to unity and support, breaking traditional norms and spreading awareness fun and engagingly.
Judges for the pageant were Sherry Kaske, Lindsay Bowles, and Sarah George.
“The judging has been so hard because they are all absolutely gorgeous, full of personality. So, it’s been a tough call,” said Lindsay Bowles. “It is absolutely wonderful that they are doing this for Hannah. I think that any time we can support a cause like this is fantastic.”
Supporting Hannah Suiter: A Heartfelt Mission
At the core of this beauty pageant was a heartfelt mission—to stand by Hannah Suiter in her challenging journey against breast cancer. Hannah, a beacon of strength, has faced the daunting challenges of chemotherapy, a mastectomy, and now radiation. The proceeds from the event directly contributed to easing the burden of her medical expenses, symbolizing a community rallying around one of its own.
The results were beyond inspiring. The pageant successfully raised $7200, a testament to the collective generosity and compassion of the community. The fundraising efforts went beyond the traditional, with a bake sale, lunches, candy, chips, and snacks adding to the financial support. Two raffles, featuring a custom-made hat by “Handmade by Kelly Lee” and a custom-made barrel from “Rustic Barrel Furnishing” by Mason, further ignited excitement and generosity. Well over 500 people attended the event.
“I just think putting on events like this just shows how well Clarksville always comes together in a time of need. They always come together and do fundraisers and things for people that need it, and it just shows all the love of Clarksville and Montgomery County,” stated Sherry Cask. “I think the turnout was amazing, and we really need to have more pageants for the young people and give them more involved in things in Montgomery County. There’s not a whole lot for them. I think this turnout shows that there is a need for more events for young adults and children in Montgomery County.”
Community Support and Sponsorship
The success of the Pretty in Pink Beauty Pageant wouldn’t have been possible without the robust support of local businesses and individuals. A special thank you to Jennifer Alston & Quirion Realty, the primary sponsor of the event, alongside contributors such as Bankers Title & Escrow of Clarksville, LLC, Cookies by Kelsey Cota, Hilltop Supermarket, Central Pizza, ChemoGuardians, SnapDragon Wagon, and Country Corner Decor & More. The pageant was a collective effort, with family and friends contributing baked goods, adding a homemade touch to the community-driven event.
“The pageant went really well. I’m just so thankful for the large turnout. We had a lot of people come out and enjoy the event. It was just really fun. I’m glad that everyone showed up for Hannah, and we can help her,” Shelby Cotton said. “There were a lot of different contestants, from babies all the way up to 36-year-olds. I was just so proud to see the community turn out like they did for this.”
Special thanks to Montgomery Central High School for allowing the pageant to be held in their theater.
The “Pretty in Pink” Beauty Pageant wasn’t just an event; it was a celebration of beauty, resilience, and the fight against breast cancer. Through shades of pink, heartfelt support, and generous contributions, the community came together to make a difference in Hannah Suiter’s life and send a powerful message of solidarity in the face of adversity.
Pretty in Pink Beauty Pageant Winners
0-23 Months – Little Misters
King: Gunner Swafford
1st Runner-Up: Caleb Walker
2nd Runner-Up: Walker Laffoon
2-4 Years – Little Misters
King: Benji Peters
1st Runner-Up: Harlan Cobb
Girls 0-12 Months
Queen: Haislee Ashby
1st Runner-Up: Kinlee Perrigo
2nd Runner-Up: Avery Fendley
Girls 13-23 Months
Queen: Luna Castillo
1st Runner-Up: Charleigh Swafford
2nd Runner-Up: Charleigh Cobb
Girls 2-3 years
Queen: Elsi Apple
1st Runner-Up: Ava Moore
2nd Runner-Up: Piper Hair
Girls 4-6 Years
Queen: Oaklynn Kottong
1st Runner-Up: Presleigh Oliver
2nd Runner-Up: Emma Scott
Girls 7-9 Years
Queen: Victoria Marsh
1st Runner-up: Paisleigh Oliver
2nd Runner-up: Oakleigh Azzara
Girls 10-12 Years
Queen: Natalie Ussery
1st Runner-Up: Madison Olinger
2nd Runner-up: Zayleigh Hill
Girls 13-14 Years
Queen: Autumn Upchurch
1st Runner-Up: Hailey Sutton
Girls 15-17 Year
Queen: Evee Avila
1st Runner Up: Alyse Rau
18+
Queen: Alicia Willis
1st Runner-Up: Tina Martin
2nd Runner-Up: Brittany Suiter
