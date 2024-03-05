Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announce INTOCAST to Establish First US Manufacturing Operations in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter, and INTOCAST officials announced today the company will locate its first U.S. operations in Tennessee.

INTOCAST will invest a minimum of $15 million and create 103 new jobs as the company constructs a state-of-the-art mega class factory at the Huntingdon Industrial Park South, a Select Tennessee Certified Site.

The Carroll County site will be dedicated to manufacturing magnesia-carbon (MgO-C) refractories and materials to support INTOCAST’s U.S. market. The company will host a groundbreaking today in Huntingdon and anticipates construction to begin in July.

Founded and globally headquartered in Germany, INTOCAST specializes in manufacturing and marketing refractory products for the iron and steel industries. Today, the company employs 2,000 people worldwide and is growing with its newest operations in Huntingdon, Tennessee.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported nearly 25 economic development projects in the Northwest Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 1,800 job commitments and $595 million in capital investment.

Quotes

“What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all of Tennessee, and I am grateful to announce 100 new jobs in Huntingdon. I thank INTOCAST for their commitment to creating greater opportunity and a better quality of life for the Tennesseans across Carroll County.”– Governor Bill Lee

“We realize INTOCAST could have chosen anywhere across the U.S. to expand, and we appreciate this company’s investment in Tennessee. Our state’s central location, exceptional workforce and low cost of doing business will provide INTOCAST much success in the years to come.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

“We are not just building a new plant; we are forging a new chapter for INTOCAST in American steelmaking. Our new American mega class factory will not only provide our customers with access to the highest quality refractories and on-site services available but will also bring jobs and economic growth to the region.” – INTOCAST AG CEO Matthias Normann

“This is a great day for the Town of Huntingdon and Carroll County, and we want to especially thank the State of Tennessee, TVA and all of our local agencies that have helped make today’s announcement possible.” – Huntingdon Mayor Nina Smothers

“TVA and Carroll County Electric Department congratulate INTOCAST on its decision to establish operations in Carroll County. Helping to attract and retain quality jobs and investment to the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, City of Huntingdon, and Carroll County to further that mission and look forward to INTOCAST’s future business success.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development

“Carroll County is thrilled to have attracted INTOCAST to our community. We are looking forward to working with this company toward a long and prosperous future.” – Sen. John Stevens (R-Huntingdon)

“I’m proud that INTOCAST has chosen Carroll County for its first facility in the U.S. This significant investment will create over 100 jobs and be a boost to our local economy. Tennessee’s skilled workforce and business-friendly climate continue to attract new businesses to our region. I wish the company continued success as it begins operations here.” – Rep. Brock Martin (R-Huntindgon)

