APSU Men’s Basketball plays North Alabama at F&M Bank Arena in ASUN Championship Quarterfinals

Austin Peay (18-14 | 10-6 ASUN) vs. North Alabama (14-18 | 8-8 ASUN)

ASUN Men’s Basketball Semifinals

Thursday, March 7th, 2024 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Coming off an electrifying overtime win in the Atlantic Sun Conference Quarterfinals, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts North Alabama in a Thursday 7:00pm game in the semifinal round on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

With the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds going down in Tuesday’s games, Austin Peay (18-14) hosts a second postseason game for the second time in program history and the first since the 1977 Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Graduate student DeMarcus Sharp led the APSU Govs to a 101-98 comeback overtime victory against North Florida on Tuesday with a game-high 35 points. This was the Governors’ first postseason win as a member of the ASUN. The 101 points were also the second-most in a conference tournament game in program history and the most since a 106-point game in 1997.

North Alabama (15-16) upset No. 3 Lipscomb in Nashville to advance to the ASUN semifinals after its KJ Johnson, a former Bison himself, made a buzzer-beater which made national headlines alongside the Govs’ thriller over the Ospreys.

What To Know Before Tipoff

Austin Peay State University is playing in its second-ever ASUN postseason game after defeating No. 5 North Florida, 101-98, Tuesday.

The APSU Govs trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half against the Ospreys, but they came back to earn the win. DeMarcus Sharp, a third-team All-ASUN selection, scored a game-high 35 points.

This is the Governors’ 42nd postseason appearance as a Division I institution and first as an ASUN Conference affiliate.

Austin Peay State University is 46-36 all-time in postseason tournaments and last won a tournament championship in 2016 as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference as a No. 8 seed.

The Governors also are 10-8 all-time as a No. 4 seed and 24-7 when hosting in the postseason.

With an Austin Peay State University and Stetson (No. 2 seed) win, the Govs would travel to DeLand Florida, March 10th, for the ASUN Championship.

If the Hatters are upset by No. 10 Jacksonville (who beat the ASUN Regular-Season Champions of Eastern Kentucky, Tuesday) the APSU Govs would host Jacksonville with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

North Alabama is coming off a 77-75 win at No. 3 Lipscomb on Tuesday.

This is the first postseason meeting between the Governors and Lions.



APSU is 2-0 against UNA this season and 23-8 all-time against the Lions.



Austin Peay State University’s last win against North Alabama came in an 87-79 win in Florence, Alabama, on February 17th.

Ticket Specials

All Austin Peay State University students and military personnel can claim a free ticket to Thursday’s game at the F&M Bank Arena box office with a valid ID.

APSU faculty and staff can receive $5.00 tickets by clicking HERE.

First responders can receive $5.00 tickets by clicking HERE.

K-12 students can claim a $5.00 ticket by selecting HERE.

