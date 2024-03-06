Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball drops Three Matches at GSU Day of Duals

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball lost to Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, and Mercer in the GSU Day of Duals at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex in Atlanta.

Austin Peay (3-4) fell 4-1 to host Georgia State, with Tristan Smith and Elizabeth Wheat defeating Kaebre Sullican and Kaylie Drysdale, 19-21, 24-22, 15-11.

The APSU Govs fell in straight sets to Florida Atlantic, 5-0.

Emily Freel and Anna Kate Clark took down Mercer’s Liv Diaz and Hollis Engel, 17-21, 21-17, 15-11, in the No. 5 match with Montana-Rae Pelak and Anna Rita earning the APSU Govs second point with their 19-21, 21-19, 19-17 victory over Jordan Morris and Kathryn Corbett.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team heads to the North Alabama Tournament in Florence, Alabama, to face Jacksonville State and Carson-Newman.

