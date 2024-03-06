53 F
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball drops Three Matches at GSU Day of Duals

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Stymied at GSU Day of Duals. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballAtlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball lost to Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, and Mercer in the GSU Day of Duals at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex in Atlanta.

Austin Peay (3-4) fell 4-1 to host Georgia State, with Tristan Smith and Elizabeth Wheat defeating Kaebre Sullican and Kaylie Drysdale, 19-21, 24-22, 15-11. 

The APSU Govs fell in straight sets to Florida Atlantic, 5-0.

Emily Freel and Anna Kate Clark took down Mercer’s Liv Diaz and Hollis Engel, 17-21, 21-17, 15-11, in the No. 5 match with Montana-Rae Pelak and Anna Rita earning the APSU Govs second point with their 19-21, 21-19, 19-17 victory over Jordan Morris and Kathryn Corbett. 

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team heads to the North Alabama Tournament in Florence, Alabama, to face Jacksonville State and Carson-Newman.

Results vs. Georgia State

  1. Angel Ferary / Bella Ferary def. Aurora Bibolotti / Kelsey Mead, 21-12, 21-7
  2. Lila Bordis / Aree Keller def. Jamie Seward / Jillian Stein, 24-22, 21-17
  3. Elise Saga / Alya Johnson def. Mikayla Powell / Riley Marshall, 21-12, 21-9
  4. Savannah Ebarb / Destiny White def. Montana-Rae Pelak / Anna Rita, 21-9, 21-10
  5. Tristan Smith / Elizabeth Wheat def. Kaebre Sullican / Kaylie Drysdale, 19-21, 24-22, 15-11

Results vs. Florida Atlantic

  1. Courtney Moon / Marketa Svozilova def. Aurora Bibolotti / Kelsey Mead, 21-14, 21-10
  2. Sloane Woolwine / Ashleigh Adams def. Jamie Seward / Jillian Stein, 21-12, 21-16
  3. Kate McLaughlin / Julie Honzovicova def. Mikayla Powell / Riley Marshall, 21-13, 21-7
  4. Olivia Strandberg / Mikayla Law-Heese def. Montana-Rae Pelak / Anna Rita, 21-18, 21-16
  5. Alivia Orvieto / Logan Mignerey def. Tristan Smith / Elizabeth Wheat, 21-7, 21-9

Results vs. Mercer

  1. Kate Hardie / Sydney Benson def. Aurora Bibolotti / Kelsey Mead, 21-14, 21-10
  2. Nicole O’Mara / Jordan Paddock def. Jamie Seward / Jillian Stein, 21-13, 21-18
  3. Lexi Polychrones / Reese Hood def. Mikayla Powell / Riley Marshall, 23-21, 21-14
  4. Montana-Rae Pelak / Anna Rita def. Jordan Morris / Kathryn Corbett, 19-21, 21-19, 19-17
  5. Emily Freel / Anna Kate Clark def. Liv Diaz / Hollis Engel, 17-21, 21-17, 15-11
