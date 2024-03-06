Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball will hold ASUN Championship Semifinal game against North Alabama at F&M Bank Arena Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Men’s Basketball will host a semifinal matchup in the ASUN Championship against North Alabama on Thursday, March 7th, 2024, at 7:00pm, with doors opening at 6:00pm.

The coaches and players are calling all citizens of Clarksville Montgomery County to come out and support your hometown team as they make a run at a conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. March is here and the APSU Govs need your support!

“The 6th man was a force Tuesday night vs North Florida inside F&M Bank Arena!” Austin Peay Men’s Basketball Head Coach Corey Gipson said. “We are so grateful for your unconditional love and support. Thursday night at 7:00pm we have another opportunity for the 6th man to pack the Bank! Thanks for supporting Clarksville’s Hometown Team!”

It has been an incredible first season at F&M Bank Arena for Austin Peay State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball. This has been part of a very special opening year that started with the grand opening of the new venue in July 2023. The Arena has seen record crowds for Professional Bull Riding, Harlem Globetrotters, and WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Tuesday saw a thrilling overtime win against North Florida in the first-ever postseason game hosted at F&M Bank Arena. Thursday will add another chapter to the first year of operation for F&M Bank Arena.

“It’s March Madness in Stacheville! I couldn’t be more excited to host the ASUN Semifinals at F&M Bank Arena,” Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison said. “This opportunity is not only about our basketball teams. It’s about an opportunity to showcase our great University and Clarksville. Tuesday was electric; Thursday night at 7:00pm, we want to ramp it up, but we can’t do it without you. Clarksville vs everybody else! It’s a great time to be a Gov!”

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Fans can skip the fees by purchasing at the F&M Bank Arena box office. The box office will be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Wednesday, March 6th, and starting at 10:00am on Thursday, March 7th.

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.