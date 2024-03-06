Get Your Tickets Now! 3ICE Live at F&M Bank Arena on June 12th

Clarksville, TN – Tickets for the third iteration of 3ICE, the exhilarating, fast-paced, family-affordable, three-on-three professional North American ice hockey league are on sale now.

3ICE Tennessee, led by hockey legend and head coach John LeClair, will host its tournament at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, June 12th.

“We might be a few months away from the puck dropping on our third season but we’re certain that this will be our best season yet,” said EJ Johnston, CEO of 3ICE. “We’re thrilled to host our first of eight regular season tournaments at F&M Bank Arena and excited to showcase the best part of hockey with the passionate fans in Tennessee.”

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

About 3ICE

3ICE is the three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, created by Founder and CEO E.J. Johnston. Designed to give fans the speed, skill, and excitement they love 100% of the time, the on-ice action moves at an unprecedented pace, providing the ultimate hockey experience. Learn more at www.3ice.com.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.