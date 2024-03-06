Hopkinsville Community College to hold Summer, Fall Enrollment Event

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a Summer and Fall Enrollment Open House for new students on Monday, March 18th, 2024 and Wednesday, March 27th, 9:00am- 12:00pm, in the Emerging Technologies Building.

The open house event will serve as a one-stop opportunity for students to apply to the college, meet with an advisor, and register for summer and fall courses. To be able to register, students will need to bring their final high school transcripts and transcripts for any college coursework they may have completed.

Prospective students can view the course schedule online at: https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/class-search.aspx.

For more information, email the HCC Advising Center at: hp-advising@kctcs.edu or call 270.707.3820.

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.