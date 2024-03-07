APSU Baseball travels to Auburn for Three Game Series

Auburn, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team embarks on another road trip to face a member of the Southeastern Conference this weekend. Nationally-ranked Auburn is on the slate for a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, at Plainsman Park.

Both teams enter the weekend set with 10-2 records and wins in their last outings. The Govs are 2-0 against the SEC with an opening-week sweep of a midweek set at Mississippi State.

The Tigers are 3-0 against the ASUN after sweeping Eastern Kentucky to begin the season.

On The Mound For The APSU Govs

On Friday, Jacob Weaver looks to bounce back from his outing at UTRGV, in which he pitched a season-low 4.2 innings. He has had plenty of run support through three starts, with the Govs averaging 10.7 runs per game in his starts. The team is 2-1 in his starts this season.

Saturday sees Andrew Devine looking to follow up five scoreless innings at UTRGV which did not see him factor into the decision. The outing followed his seven-inning shutout of UMES in Week 2. He has struck out 22 batters and issued only two walks in his last 12 innings.

Austin Peay State University’s Game 3 starter is in the air for Week 4 at UTRGV. Josh Howitt was the Game 3 starter at UTRGV after starting in that role against Western Illinois during the opening weekend. In addition, Adam Walker made his APSU debut as the Game 3 starter against UMES.

Austin Peay State University center fielder John Bay saw his season-opening hit streak halted at 10 games at UTRGV last Saturday. This season, he has six multi-hit and three multi-RBI games and has hit two home runs twice in a game (vs. WIU and UMES).

Right fielder/first baseman Harrison Brown added two starts at designated hitter to his ledger at UTRGV but finished the trip without a hit. It ended a five-game hit streak that saw him bat .500 (11-22) with four doubles and six RBI.

APSU utility man Jaden Brown has a hit in his last four games, including a pinch-hit two-run single in the UTRGV series opener last Friday. He is batting .368 (7-19) with six RBI during the streak.

Catcher Trevor Conley extended his hit streak to eight games with three hits at UTRGV. During the streak, he is batting .480 (12-25) with three doubles, a home run, and five RBI.

Catcher Keaton Cottam made his first start as a Governor against UMES on Feb. 25 and promptly went 2-for-4 at the plate. He is 3-for-6 batting this season.

Austin Peay State University catcher Gus Freeman returned behind the plate in the UTRGV series finale Sunday after missing the previous eight games. He walked twice and scored a run in his return to action.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar opened the season on a tear, batting .571 through the season’s first six games. Opposing teams have noticed, and he has five of his six walks and a .417 on-base percentage in his last five games.

APSU right fielder Clayton Gray was held hitless for the first time this season in Game 2 of the UTRGV series. His response was a 3-for-5, four-RBI effort to help the Govs win the series finale. It was his second three-hit game of 2024.

Lyle Miller-Green, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, picked up the relief victory in the APSU Govs’ Game 3 win at UTRGV Sunday. He also helped his own cause, providing a two-run double for late insurance runs as part of a 3-for-6, four-RBI performance..

Justin Olson opened the UTRGV set with his first three-hit day as a Governor, with each hit providing an RBI in a come-from-behind victory. It was his third multi-RBI game this season.

Infielder Brody Szako’s pinch-hit two-run home run on Feb. 21 kicked off the APSU Govs’ late-inning rally in the 13-10 win at Mississippi State. He started all three games of the UTRGV series at third base and had three hits and two walks.

Austin Peay State University infielder Ambren Voitik followed up his 4-for-4 for the cycle outing against Gonzaga with a pair of two-hit outings at UTRGV. He has reached safely in his last seven games, with seven hits, two walks, and hit by a pitch in that span.



Infielders Andres Matias. Mateo Hernandez and outfielder Nathan Barksdale have been part of the Govs’ “Hands Team,” each entering the game defensively when the Govs leading late.

APSU Govs Top Notes and Notables

Voitik’s Cycle Caputes ASUN Weekly Award

Second baseman Ambren Voitik, who hit for the cycle against Gonzaga, earned Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week accolades Monday. Voitik hit for the cycle in the Govs’ Feb. 26 victory against Gonzaga, becoming the first Govs hitter to hit for the cycle since 2017 and only the third since 2000.

He finished the game 4-for-4 with three RBI. Over the weekend, the Enid, Oklahoma product batted .400 in the APSU Govs’ series victory at UT Rio Grande Valley with a double, two RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases.

APSU Govs Receiving Votes In NCBWA Poll

For a second consecutive week, APSU was among the teams receiving votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Poll, released Monday. It is the first time since 2013 Austin Peay has received votes in any of the four national collegiate baseball polls.

Streaking Back To 2013

The 2024 APSU Govs’ nine-game win streak was the longest since a 16-win streak during a perfect month of May during the 2013 season. Despite seeing that win streak halted, Austin Peay’s 10-2 start is its best since that 2013 team, which won a program-record 47 games, completed a Three-Peayt of conference championships, and advanced to the NCAA’s Bloomington Regional Final.

About the Auburn Tigers



The Auburn Tigers enter the weekend ranked in each college baseball poll. They are ranked as high as No. 13 in the Perfect Game poll, with D1Baseball.com (19), the NCBWA (20), and USA Today Coaches Poll (20) also ranking the Tigers among their Top 20.

Auburn was picked to finish fifth in the SEC’s Western Division, ahead of Ole Miss and Mississippi State – the Govs other two SEC foes this season.

The SEC coaches picked Auburn to finish fifth in the SEC’s Western Division, ahead of Ole Miss and Mississippi State – the Govs’ other two SEC foes this season. Irish leads Auburn with five home runs and is tied for the team lead with 17 RBI while batting .340 this season.

Peirce has four home runs and 14 RBI while batting .298 through the first three weeks. Auburn’s pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain through 12 games, posting a 3.72 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched. Opponents are batting just .236 with a .324 on-base percentage.

Left-hander Carson Myers has paced the Tigers pitching staff with his 1.88 ERA through three starts to a 3-0 record. Opponents are batting just .167 against him, but he has issued eight walks. Right-hander Case Allsup owns a 4.50 ERA and 1-0 record through his first three starts but leads the team with 16 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched.

Series Details

The Series: Seventh Meeting. Auburn leads the series, 5-1.

Last Meeting: Auburn 13, Austin Peay 10 on March 18th, 1982 at Auburn.

Broadcast Information

Friday and Sunday’s games also are available on ESPN+ courtesy the Auburn Athletics Department.

