APSU Softball blanks Lipscomb, 4-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team saw its first four hitters of the game all score versus Lipscomb, Wednesday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors defeated the Bisons in a non-conference contest, 4-0.

Morgan Zuege and Kylie Campbell would get things going for Austin Peay (9-9) as they reached base on back-to-back singles.

Brie Howard would follow with the biggest hit of the day by hammering a 1-1 pitch over the fence in left-center field for her second home run of the season and giving the APSU Govs a quick 3-0 lead.

The APSU Govs would add on one final run in the inning, with Macee Roberts following Howard’s home run with a double down the right field line and scoring two batters later on a single by Kiley Hinton to go up 4-0.

Govs pitching would take it from there, as Jordan Benefiel (5-5) and Samantha Miener shutout the Bisons (8-12) the rest of the way, with Benefiel going the first four innings, giving up three hits and striking out five, while Miener earned her first save of the year with three shutout innings of relief giving up two hits and striking out two.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University is now 14-28 all-time versus Lipscomb, including winning the last four contests.

Kylie Campbell has now recorded a hit in five straight games.

Samantha Miener has not given up an earned run in her last 20 and two-thirds innings pitched.

The shutout versus the Bisons was the fifth overall on the season for the APSU Govs and the fourth that has been a combined shutout.



Austin Peay State University improves to 8-1 on the season in games where they score at least four runs.



Samantha Miener’s save moved her into a tie for fifth place all-time in career saves, with four.

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase season tickets by contacting the APSU Ticket Office through an online form. For more information, please call the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will return to action at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field this Friday through Monday as it hosts the inaugural Cathi Maynard Invitational, where the APSU Govs will welcome Akron, Bradley, and Rhode Island to the tournament field.