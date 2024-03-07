APSU star cadet Janine Broxson shines at prestigious George C. Marshall seminars

Clarksville, TN – Cadet Janine Broxson, a standout senior at Austin Peay State University (APSU), recently represented the university at the esteemed George C. Marshall Leadership & Awards Seminars held at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Broxson, a business administration major who boasts an impressive 3.96 GPA, was among 274 Army ROTC seniors nationwide selected to attend the seminars, an honor that underscores her achievements and potential as a future military leader.

The George C. Marshall seminars are where the Army’s future officers engage in a rigorous exchange of ideas and challenges. Broxson said her experience at the conference was both physically demanding and intellectually stimulating. She participated in team-building activities, such as a Chinook helicopter ride to a mock village where cadets executed casualty evacuation exercises, navigated buildings and completed an obstacle course designed to foster camaraderie.

“It was a lot easier to engage with people that you’ve never met before if it’s a smaller group,” Broxson said. “A lot of cheering on and helping each other out. [The course] was super slippery because it rained at night, but it was a lot of fun.”

The conference also provided a platform for learning and networking, with panels and guest speakers offering insights into Army life and upcoming changes. Broxson found the discussions enlightening and particularly appreciated the emphasis on continuous learning and effective communication.

“I think a lot that I learned is that you’re never done learning,” she said, adding that effective communication is crucial for conveying directives and their rationale.

For Broxson, the conference was an opportunity to prepare for her future role as a finance officer in a small branch within the Army. She is eager to contribute her skills to help the Army with budgeting work and financial management. The conference also served as a reflection on leadership, where Broxson engaged with the challenges of making tough decisions.

“It’s not about being liked,” she said, emphasizing that leadership sometimes involves unpopular choices. Her insights into the nature of command underscore the type of officer she aspires to be – one who prioritizes the well-being of the unit and the Army over personal popularity.

Broxson’s experience at the George C. Marshall seminars was also a profound reminder of the changing face of the military. She was encouraged by the strong representation of women at the event.

“It was really great to see just how many hard-charging individuals are out there,” she said.

Broxson’s background adds a unique perspective to her military career. She grew up in Nuremberg, Germany, before moving to the United States in 2013. She soon became a U.S. citizen and, in 2017, embraced the opportunity to serve her adopted country in the Army. Before attending Austin Peay State University through the Green to Gold program, she earned the rank of staff sergeant and worked as an Apache attack helicopter repairer.

She and her husband, fellow cadet Lucas Broxson, will become second lieutenants during a They are awaiting their Army assignments.