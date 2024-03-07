58.1 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball to take part in North Alabama Invitational

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball's Road Trip Continues at North Alabama Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team will participate in the North Alabama Invitational, March 8th-9th at the UNA Beach Volleyball Courts in Florence, Alabama. 

Austin Peay State University fell in straight matches during the GSU Day of Duals on Wednesday. 

The Governors face Jacksonville State and Carson-Newman in the two-day event. The APSU Govs lead the all-time series against the Gamecocks, 13-2, and are undefeated against Carson-Newman, 5-0.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team goes to Martin, Tennessee where they will face in-state opponents Chattanooga and UT Martin. 

