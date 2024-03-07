Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis plays Xavier on Governors Tennis Courts, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Xavier for a Friday 9:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-4) enters Friday’s match after losing 7-0 to Chattanooga on March 1st.

This will be the second meeting of the Governors and Xavier, with the last matchup being a 4-3 loss on February 12th, 2011, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team plays next on March 12th against Cumberland in Lebanon. The match begins at 2:00pm