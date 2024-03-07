Austin Peay State University Softball set to host Cathi Maynard Invitational

Clarksville, TN – To honor one of its greatest fans and longtime supporter of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team, the Governors will play host to the inaugural Cathi Maynard Invitational this Friday through Monday at the facility that bears her name — Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field — with Akron, Bradley and Rhode Island joining the Governors to make up the Invitational’s first tournament field.

The Govs (9-9) enter this weekend’s Invitational coming off a 4-0 mid-week victory over Lipscomb, while all three of the Govs opponents haven’t played since last weekend.

After the first 18 games of the season, the APSU Govs are ed offensively by Kylie Campbell’s .439 batting average, which includes three doubles, three triples, and a home run, while driving in 11 and scoring 13 runs.

She is followed by Brie Howard’s .351 batting average, which includes a double, a triple and two home runs, along with 12 RBIs and seven runs scored.

Macee Roberts (.321), Morgan Zuege (.321), Mea Clark (.304) and Gabi Apiag (.300) are also batting .300-or-better for the Govs.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (5-5, 3.59 ERA, 52 K’s) leads the Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (2-3, 1 save, 2.58 ERA, 19 K’s), Ashley Martin (1-1, 3.05 ERA, 18 K’s), and Payton Harris (1-0) have also picked up wins for the Govs this spring.

Opponent Overview

About the Akron Zips

The Akron Zips (5-8) of the Mid-American Conference come into the weekend playing some of their best softball of the spring, having won their last three contests.

Offensively, Akron has two players batting over .300 this season, led by Megan Lee (.357, 6 runs, 1 RBI) and Sophia Wygast (.314, 4 HR, 11 RBI). In the circle, Cailey Joyce (3-1, 4.20 ERA, 13 K’s) and Haley Croyle (2-5, 2.18 ERA, 17 K’s) top the Zips pitching staff.

About the Bradley Braves

The Bradley Braves (5-9) of the Missouri Valley Conference return to Tennessee for the second straight weekend, having played in the Middle Tennessee Invitational this past week.

Offensively, Lauren DeRolf (.405, 1 2B, 7 runs) and Tori Meyer (.347, 2 HR 9 RBI) top the Braves, while in the circle, Sydney Kennedy (3-3, 2.08 ERA), 32 K’s) and Abbott Badgley (2-2, 2.37 ERA, 14 K’s) top their pitching staff.

About the Rhode Island Rams

The Rhode Island Rams (1-10) of the Atlantic 10 Conference have been unlucky so far this spring, with five of their 10 losses coming on margins of three runs or less.

Offensively, Cassie Swenson leads Rans hitters with a .370 batting average, including two doubles and a triple. Emily Power is the only other Rhode Island player hitting over .300, coming in at .304, with a home run. In the circle, Liz Lynchard (1-2, 7.00 ERA, 13 K;s) has recorded the Rams only win this season.

Cathi Maynard Invitational Schedule

Friday

Akron vs. Rhode Island 11:00am

Akron vs. Austin Peay 1:30pm

Saturday

Bradley vs. Akron 10:30pm

Akron vs. Austin Peay 1:00pm

Rhode Island vs. Austin Peay 3:30pm

Sunday

Rhode Island vs. Akron 10:30am

Akron vs. Bradley 1:00pm

Rhode Island vs. Austin Peay 3:30pm

Bradley vs. Austin Peay 6:00pm

Monday

Bradley vs. Rhode Island 11:00am

Bradley vs. Austin Peay 1:30pm

Between the Lines

This weekend will mark the first meeting between Austin Peay and Rhode Island.

Kylie Campbell has a five-game hit streak.

Samantha Miener has not allowed an earned run in her last 20 and two-third innings pitched.

After hitting only two home runs over its first 12 games to open the season, the Govs have hit five in their last six games.

