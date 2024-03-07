Bi-County Solid Waste Management to hold 2024 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

Montgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management worked with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to host three Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events in 2024.

The first HHW event will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2024, from 8:00am to 1;00pm in Veterans Plaza, at 350 Pageant Lane. The second HHW event will be held on May 18th, from 8:00am to 1:00pm in Stewart County, and the third HHW event will be held on September 28th, at Veterans Plaza from 8:00am to 1:00pm.

HHW events are the perfect opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted or spent household product that can catch fire easily (flammable), eat away at or irritate living tissue (corrosive), react violently with water or other chemicals (reactive), or be poisonous to humans and animals (toxic), at no cost to Tennessee residents. During HHW collection events, up to 100 pounds of items such as household cleaners; automotive products; home, lawn, and garden products; home maintenance products; and miscellaneous items like old computers, batteries, pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, medicines and drugs, aerosols and compressed gas are accepted. (view EPA list of common household items containing potentially hazardous ingredients). No dioxins or ammunition are allowed.

Additionally, very small quantity generators are now eligible to participate in the mobile HHW/VSQG collection events by appointment only. To request a price quote and schedule an appointment, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Clean Harbors Environmental Services at 615.643.3170 with a waste inventory.

Contact the Bi-County Office at 931.648.5751 with any questions. The following potentially hazardous household items are accepted at the landfill located at 3212 Dover Road for recycling during normal hours of operation and at HHW events.

Batteries

Used cooking oil and motor oil

Latex Paint

Antifreeze

Electronic waste (computers & televisions)

For more information on Bi-County, visit https://mcgtn.org/bi-county